Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA) Shares Acquired by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA) by 46.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,312 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,309 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned 0.12% of Strategic Education worth $4,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Strategic Education during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Strategic Education in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Strategic Education by 83.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Strategic Education by 838.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 901 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Strategic Education by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,427 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 93.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STRA. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Strategic Education from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine lowered Strategic Education from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Strategic Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.50.

NASDAQ:STRA traded down $2.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $165.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,167. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.29. Strategic Education Inc has a twelve month low of $122.08 and a twelve month high of $189.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.48.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and non-degree programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. It operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 74 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

