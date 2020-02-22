Stratis Price Down 7.4% Over Last Week (STRAT)

Stratis (CURRENCY:STRAT) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 22nd. Stratis has a total market capitalization of $45.91 million and $2.34 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Stratis has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Stratis coin can now be bought for approximately $0.46 or 0.00004762 BTC on exchanges including Binance, Crex24, Trade By Trade and Coinrail.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Stratis alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00007595 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001257 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002291 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000561 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 24% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002258 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00027427 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000076 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Stratis

Stratis is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 99,692,598 coins. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratistalk.org. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stratis is /r/Stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com.

Buying and Selling Stratis

Stratis can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade By Trade, Livecoin, Bithumb, Upbit, SouthXchange, Crex24, Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu, HitBTC, Coinrail, Cryptomate, Binance, Bittrex, Bittylicious and Poloniex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stratis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stratis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.