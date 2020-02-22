Streamit Coin Reaches Market Cap of $12.87 Million (STREAM)

Streamit Coin (CURRENCY:STREAM) traded 49.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. Over the last seven days, Streamit Coin has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar. Streamit Coin has a market capitalization of $12.87 million and $115,395.00 worth of Streamit Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Streamit Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $1.64 or 0.00016972 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, CryptoBridge, VinDAX and CoinExchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.68 or 0.00285840 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00031915 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000204 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000133 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 82.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000862 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000088 BTC.

About Streamit Coin

Streamit Coin (CRYPTO:STREAM) is a coin. Streamit Coin’s total supply is 11,426,689 coins and its circulating supply is 7,828,197 coins. Streamit Coin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Streamit Coin is streamitcoin.com. Streamit Coin’s official message board is streamitcoin.com/#.

Streamit Coin Coin Trading

Streamit Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: VinDAX, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamit Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streamit Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Streamit Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

