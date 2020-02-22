StrongHands (SHND) Reaches Market Capitalization of $439,058.00

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 22nd. One StrongHands coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, Coindeal and Trade Satoshi. StrongHands has a market capitalization of $439,058.00 and $219.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, StrongHands has traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About StrongHands

SHND is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 29th, 2015. StrongHands’ total supply is 16,712,577,911 coins and its circulating supply is 16,299,383,557 coins. StrongHands’ official website is www.stronghands.info. The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling StrongHands

StrongHands can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi, Coindeal, CryptoBridge, Graviex, BiteBTC and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StrongHands should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StrongHands using one of the exchanges listed above.

