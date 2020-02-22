Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN) Shares Purchased by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,193,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 326,068 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 2.09% of Summit Hotel Properties worth $27,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 60,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 12,046 shares in the last quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,883,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,248,000 after purchasing an additional 59,320 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP increased its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 30,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 5,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 201,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter.

Get Summit Hotel Properties alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INN. TheStreet downgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Summit Hotel Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Summit Hotel Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.63.

NYSE INN opened at $11.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.25. Summit Hotel Properties Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.67 and a fifty-two week high of $12.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Summit Hotel Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

About Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of April 18, 2019, the Company's portfolio consisted of 69 hotels with a total of 10,714 guestrooms located in 24 states.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Hotel Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Hotel Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.