Super Zero (SERO) Reaches Market Cap of $31.07 Million

Super Zero (CURRENCY:SERO) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. Super Zero has a total market capitalization of $31.07 million and approximately $19.31 million worth of Super Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Super Zero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00001385 BTC on exchanges including BigONE, Hotbit and Gate.io. During the last seven days, Super Zero has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005407 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00043005 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.10 or 0.00465600 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010374 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00012475 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 59.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003138 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Super Zero Profile

Super Zero (CRYPTO:SERO) is a coin. Super Zero’s total supply is 231,679,283 coins. The official message board for Super Zero is medium.com/@SERO.CASH. Super Zero’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Super Zero is /r/SERO_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Super Zero’s official website is sero.cash.

Super Zero Coin Trading

Super Zero can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, BigONE and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Super Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Super Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

