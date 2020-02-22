Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.28.

ValuEngine raised shares of Superior Energy Services from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

Shares of SPN stock opened at $5.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 3.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.28 and its 200-day moving average is $1.71. Superior Energy Services has a 1 year low of $4.19 and a 1 year high of $6.07.

Superior Energy Services (NYSE:SPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.29) by $2.18. The business had revenue of $336.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.33 million. Superior Energy Services had a negative net margin of 15.36% and a negative return on equity of 67.83%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Superior Energy Services will post -6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Westervelt T. Ballard, Jr. bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.87 per share, with a total value of $97,400.00. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPN. FMR LLC increased its stake in Superior Energy Services by 11.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 482,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 50,899 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Superior Energy Services by 208.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 507,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after buying an additional 343,214 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Superior Energy Services by 26.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 880,717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 181,788 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Superior Energy Services by 12.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,282,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 250,290 shares during the period. Finally, Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Superior Energy Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 60.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Superior Energy Services Company Profile

Superior Energy Services, Inc provides oilfield services and equipment to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States, the Gulf of Mexico, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Drilling Products and Services, Onshore Completion and Workover Services, Production Services, and Technical Solutions.

