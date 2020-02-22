Suretly Market Cap Tops $214,433.00 (SUR)

Suretly (CURRENCY:SUR) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. One Suretly token can now be bought for $0.91 or 0.00009336 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC and Tidex. Suretly has a market capitalization of $214,433.00 and approximately $490.00 worth of Suretly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Suretly has traded up 96.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00046891 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.77 or 0.00492632 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $642.12 or 0.06621753 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00059368 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00027672 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005091 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003364 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010298 BTC.

About Suretly

Suretly is a token. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2017. Suretly’s total supply is 236,881 tokens. The official website for Suretly is www.suretly.com. Suretly’s official Twitter account is @suretly_com and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Suretly Token Trading

Suretly can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suretly directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Suretly should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Suretly using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

