SurModics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of SurModics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on SRDX. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of SurModics to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SurModics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective (down from $62.00) on shares of SurModics in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of SurModics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of SurModics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

SRDX traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.12. 61,671 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,272. SurModics has a 1 year low of $37.08 and a 1 year high of $58.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.48. The firm has a market cap of $508.88 million, a P/E ratio of 78.98 and a beta of 1.04.

SurModics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.13. SurModics had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $22.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that SurModics will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gary R. Maharaj sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total transaction of $201,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,828,963.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary R. Maharaj sold 702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total transaction of $28,838.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,885 shares in the company, valued at $5,869,715.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in SurModics by 0.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its holdings in SurModics by 0.3% in the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 175,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,022,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SurModics by 15.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in SurModics by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in SurModics by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SurModics

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical devices and in vitro diagnostic technologies to the healthcare industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics. The Medical Device segment designs, develops, and manufactures interventional medical devices primarily for the peripheral vascular market; and offers surface modification coating technologies to enhance access, deliverability, and predictable deployment of medical devices, as well as drug delivery coating technologies to provide site-specific drug delivery from the surface of a medical device for the coronary, peripheral, neuro-vascular, urology, and other markets.

