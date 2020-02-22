Susquehanna Bancshares Reaffirms Buy Rating for Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU)

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $310.00 price objective on the apparel retailer’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ target price indicates a potential upside of 21.14% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cowen upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.93.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $255.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.47, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Lululemon Athletica has a 52-week low of $141.01 and a 52-week high of $266.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $243.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.37.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 15.10%. The company had revenue of $916.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Stuart Haselden sold 27,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.78, for a total transaction of $6,390,043.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,247 shares in the company, valued at $3,549,196.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Mussafer sold 4,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $1,014,041.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,111,499. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 473 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,175 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Apriem Advisors boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 1,105 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,232 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.05% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

