SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Bought by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,918 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,671 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned 0.20% of SVB Financial Group worth $25,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the bank’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,038 shares of the bank’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 101.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,683 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 92.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total value of $51,972.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 5,479 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,876. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John China sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.62, for a total transaction of $232,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,500,499.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,028 shares of company stock worth $3,913,959 in the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ SIVB opened at $261.42 on Friday. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $183.04 and a one year high of $270.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $255.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 2.24.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.47. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 32.20% and a return on equity of 19.33%. The firm had revenue of $847.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 19.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SIVB shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of SVB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.67.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

