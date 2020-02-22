Swapcoinz (SPAZ) Hits 1-Day Volume of $12.00

Swapcoinz (CURRENCY:SPAZ) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. In the last seven days, Swapcoinz has traded down 34.6% against the dollar. One Swapcoinz token can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Swapcoinz has a total market cap of $16,170.00 and approximately $12.00 worth of Swapcoinz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Swapcoinz

Swapcoinz’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,755,318 tokens. The official website for Swapcoinz is swapcoinz.io.

Swapcoinz Token Trading

Swapcoinz can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swapcoinz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swapcoinz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swapcoinz using one of the exchanges listed above.

