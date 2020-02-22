SwiftCash Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.00 (SWIFT)

SwiftCash (CURRENCY:SWIFT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 22nd. SwiftCash has a total market capitalization of $55,741.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of SwiftCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SwiftCash coin can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and Escodex. Over the last seven days, SwiftCash has traded 18% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CRYPTOBUCKS (CBUCKS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000210 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded 59.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000020 BTC.

XDNA (XDNA) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000335 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 59.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SpectrumNetwork (SPEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About SwiftCash

SwiftCash (SWIFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Keccak

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2014. SwiftCash’s total supply is 116,381,189 coins and its circulating supply is 115,660,758 coins. The official website for SwiftCash is swiftcash.cc. SwiftCash’s official Twitter account is @Bit_Swift.

SwiftCash Coin Trading

SwiftCash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Escodex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwiftCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SwiftCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SwiftCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

