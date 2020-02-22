Swing Market Cap Reaches $74,183.00 (SWING)

Swing (CURRENCY:SWING) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 22nd. During the last seven days, Swing has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar. Swing has a market capitalization of $74,183.00 and $6.00 worth of Swing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swing coin can now be bought for about $0.0166 or 0.00000169 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitswift (BITS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001805 BTC.

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded 23.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00001417 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded 50.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Hyper (HYPER) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000128 BTC.

About Swing

Swing is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 28th, 2015. Swing’s total supply is 4,468,956 coins.

Swing Coin Trading

Swing can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swing should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swing using one of the exchanges listed above.

