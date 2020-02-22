Syscoin Price Down 13.4% Over Last Week (SYS)

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 22nd. In the last seven days, Syscoin has traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Syscoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0335 or 0.00000345 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Livecoin, Poloniex and Bittrex. Syscoin has a market cap of $19.38 million and approximately $462,737.00 worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.59 or 0.00779507 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00009797 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0925 or 0.00000954 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000046 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00006921 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00027693 BTC.

Syscoin Profile

SYS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 578,677,963 coins. Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Syscoin Coin Trading

Syscoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittylicious, Sistemkoin, Poloniex, Tux Exchange, Livecoin, YoBit, Upbit, Binance, Trade By Trade and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

