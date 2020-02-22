T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lessened its holdings in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 26.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 336,879 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 120,246 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in T-Mobile Us were worth $26,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 165.8% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 319 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile Us during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile Us during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile Us during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 89.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 757 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. 33.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $98.57 on Friday. T-Mobile Us Inc has a fifty-two week low of $68.16 and a fifty-two week high of $101.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $86.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.43.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. T-Mobile Us had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The business had revenue of $11.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TMUS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile Us in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile Us from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile Us in a report on Friday, February 7th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of T-Mobile Us from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile Us from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. T-Mobile Us has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.08.

About T-Mobile Us

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

