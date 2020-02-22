T2 Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ:TTOO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of T2 Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ:TTOO) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.33.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TTOO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut T2 Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine cut T2 Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered T2 Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners raised T2 Biosystems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

NASDAQ:TTOO opened at $0.90 on Friday. T2 Biosystems has a 12-month low of $0.52 and a 12-month high of $5.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.13.

In related news, Director John Mcdonough sold 57,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.15, for a total transaction of $66,029.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 512,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,798.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 65,933 shares of company stock valued at $74,660. 30.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTOO. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in T2 Biosystems during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of T2 Biosystems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of T2 Biosystems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Ironwood Financial llc lifted its stake in shares of T2 Biosystems by 202.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 18,268 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 12,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of T2 Biosystems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 22.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

T2 Biosystems Company Profile

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance platform that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, and urine.

