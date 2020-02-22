TaaS One Day Volume Hits $508.00 (TAAS)

TaaS (CURRENCY:TAAS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 22nd. In the last week, TaaS has traded up 62.5% against the dollar. One TaaS token can now be bought for approximately $0.87 or 0.00009008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, CoinExchange, Livecoin and Liqui. TaaS has a total market cap of $7.07 million and approximately $508.00 worth of TaaS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002846 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $281.55 or 0.02920300 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010384 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00228472 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00043264 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000728 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00142247 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002788 BTC.

TaaS Token Profile

TaaS’s genesis date was February 2nd, 2017. TaaS’s total supply is 8,146,001 tokens. TaaS’s official Twitter account is @TaaSfund and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TaaS is taas.fund. The Reddit community for TaaS is /r/taasfund.

TaaS Token Trading

TaaS can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Liqui, HitBTC and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TaaS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TaaS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TaaS using one of the exchanges listed above.

