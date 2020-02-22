Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by AustralianSuper Pty Ltd

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd reduced its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,101,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 726,078 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. comprises approximately 2.0% of AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. worth $238,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 10,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 0.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 23,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. 19.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TSM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. China Renaissance Securities raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $55.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.34. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 1-year low of $37.18 and a 1-year high of $60.64. The company has a market cap of $288.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.04.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $317.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.20 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 32.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.86 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be given a $0.4171 dividend. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.40%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

Read More: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.