Tap (XTP) Trading 1.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Tap (CURRENCY:XTP) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. Tap has a market capitalization of $86.17 million and approximately $847,682.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Tap has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar. One Tap token can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00001713 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00046850 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.66 or 0.00481170 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $640.35 or 0.06603906 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00058555 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00027683 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005086 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003363 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010302 BTC.

Tap Token Profile

Tap (CRYPTO:XTP) is a token. Its launch date was December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 518,802,335 tokens. The official website for Tap is www.tap.global. Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tap’s official message board is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d.

Buying and Selling Tap

Tap can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tap using one of the exchanges listed above.

