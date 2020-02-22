Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) Stock Holdings Increased by WBI Investments Inc.

WBI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) by 39.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,533 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,119 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $2,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,415,500 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $388,786,000 after purchasing an additional 399,911 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,237,000. Investec Asset Management LTD grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 109.3% in the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,804,080 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $48,656,000 after purchasing an additional 942,124 shares during the period. Global Thematic Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC now owns 1,247,896 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $33,655,000 after purchasing an additional 31,279 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 806,255 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $21,745,000 after purchasing an additional 124,107 shares during the period. 88.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TPR traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.99. 4,297,449 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,103,549. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.92. Tapestry Inc has a twelve month low of $18.54 and a twelve month high of $36.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.04.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 21.24% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tapestry Inc will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.3375 dividend. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.53%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TPR shares. Cfra upped their price objective on Tapestry from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Tapestry from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Tapestry in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.62.

In other news, insider Sarah Dunn sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.78, for a total value of $856,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,868.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

