Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.80.

Several research firms have issued reports on TRGP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Capital One Financial cut shares of Targa Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday.

NYSE TRGP traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $39.14. The stock had a trading volume of 3,727,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,783,653. Targa Resources has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $43.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.18 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.75 and a 200-day moving average of $38.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -449.38%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 108.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 643 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 81,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 816 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

