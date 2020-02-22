TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) Shares Purchased by Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 163,703 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,842 shares during the period. TE Connectivity accounts for approximately 1.5% of Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $15,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fusion Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 166.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 293 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 483 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 34,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $3,280,015.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 164,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,465,284.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $925,571.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,275,417.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,688 shares of company stock valued at $5,150,188 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TEL shares. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded TE Connectivity from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded TE Connectivity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded TE Connectivity from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.79.

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $91.73 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $31.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.20. TE Connectivity Ltd has a 12-month low of $79.98 and a 12-month high of $101.00.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 12.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is 33.15%.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

