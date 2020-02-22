TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $190.00

TEAM (TokenStars) (CURRENCY:TEAM) traded up 7.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. TEAM (TokenStars) has a total market capitalization of $145,587.00 and $190.00 worth of TEAM (TokenStars) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TEAM (TokenStars) has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar. One TEAM (TokenStars) token can currently be bought for $0.0123 or 0.00000127 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TEAM (TokenStars) alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005753 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00000967 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000141 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) Profile

TEAM (TokenStars) (CRYPTO:TEAM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 11th, 2016. TEAM (TokenStars)’s total supply is 17,818,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,847,457 tokens. TEAM (TokenStars)’s official message board is medium.com/@tokenstars. TEAM (TokenStars)’s official Twitter account is @teamupcoin. The official website for TEAM (TokenStars) is tokenstars.com/team.

Buying and Selling TEAM (TokenStars)

TEAM (TokenStars) can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TEAM (TokenStars) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TEAM (TokenStars) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TEAM (TokenStars) using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TEAM (TokenStars) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TEAM (TokenStars) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.