Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) Shares Sold by Bainco International Investors

Bainco International Investors reduced its stake in shares of Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) by 24.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,422 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 30,674 shares during the period. Teladoc Health comprises approximately 1.3% of Bainco International Investors’ holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Bainco International Investors owned 0.13% of Teladoc Health worth $9,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 3,225 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. CNB Bank lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 600 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, Torray LLC bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $930,000.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Lewis Levy sold 2,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $170,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,020. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TDOC shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from to in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Shares of NYSE:TDOC opened at $113.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of -77.24 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.93. Teladoc Health Inc has a fifty-two week low of $48.57 and a fifty-two week high of $119.26. The company has a quick ratio of 6.55, a current ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Teladoc Health Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

