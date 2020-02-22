Telefonica Brasil SA (NYSE:VIV) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in Telefonica Brasil SA (NYSE:VIV) by 57.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,285 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 145,714 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Telefonica Brasil were worth $1,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Telefonica Brasil by 196.8% in the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 453,735 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,976,000 after buying an additional 300,870 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Telefonica Brasil by 139.1% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 115,580 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 67,250 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Telefonica Brasil by 8.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 208,443 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after buying an additional 16,143 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Telefonica Brasil by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,692,023 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $23,786,000 after buying an additional 16,849 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telefonica Brasil in the third quarter valued at $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Telefonica Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

Shares of Telefonica Brasil stock opened at $12.88 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.99 and its 200-day moving average is $13.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Telefonica Brasil SA has a 12-month low of $10.91 and a 12-month high of $14.68.

Telefonica Brasil Company Profile

Telefônica Brasil SA provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband Internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

