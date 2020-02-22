Tellor Price Hits $5.08 on Top Exchanges (TRB)

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded 12.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. In the last week, Tellor has traded up 24.8% against the U.S. dollar. Tellor has a market cap of $4.51 million and $109,995.00 worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tellor token can currently be purchased for $5.08 or 0.00052674 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002847 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $279.07 or 0.02893511 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010365 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00227925 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00042419 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000731 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00141900 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002779 BTC.

Tellor’s total supply is 981,948 tokens and its circulating supply is 886,446 tokens. The official message board for Tellor is medium.com/@tellor. Tellor’s official website is tellor.io.

Tellor can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tellor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tellor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

