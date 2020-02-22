TenX Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.96 Million (PAY)

TenX (CURRENCY:PAY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. TenX has a total market capitalization of $7.96 million and $1.32 million worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TenX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0554 or 0.00000571 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Neraex, Kucoin, COSS and Cobinhood. During the last seven days, TenX has traded 24.5% lower against the dollar.

About TenX

TenX was first traded on June 6th, 2016. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 tokens and its circulating supply is 143,768,677 tokens. The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX. TenX’s official message board is blog.tenx.tech. TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. TenX’s official website is www.tenx.tech.

TenX Token Trading

TenX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, HitBTC, IDEX, Huobi, Bit-Z, Livecoin, Kyber Network, Cryptopia, Bithumb, Cobinhood, COSS, Upbit, LATOKEN, OKEx, Kucoin, Vebitcoin, BitBay, Coinrail, Neraex, BigONE, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Liqui and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TenX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TenX using one of the exchanges listed above.

