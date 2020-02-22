Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

TDC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Teradata from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America cut shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Teradata from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teradata by 734.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Teradata by 467.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Teradata during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Teradata by 1,300.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Teradata by 984.6% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,619 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDC stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.84. The stock had a trading volume of 761,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,528,421. Teradata has a fifty-two week low of $22.41 and a fifty-two week high of $49.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -103.82, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.39.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. Teradata had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 16.69%. The company had revenue of $494.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Teradata will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. It operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

