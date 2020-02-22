Terra 24-Hour Volume Hits $4.65 Million (LUNA)

Terra (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. One Terra coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00002737 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including GDAC, Upbit, Coinone and Bittrex. In the last week, Terra has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar. Terra has a market cap of $76.27 million and approximately $4.65 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002851 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $280.85 or 0.02901222 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010350 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00227745 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00042770 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000715 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00143043 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002811 BTC.

Terra Profile

Terra’s total supply is 995,859,074 coins and its circulating supply is 287,765,804 coins. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. Terra’s official website is terra.money. Terra’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Terra

Terra can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: GDAC, Coinone, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

