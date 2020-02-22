Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,048 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $20,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 145.0% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 41,638 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $17,423,000 after buying an additional 24,644 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 13,826,979 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,784,239,000 after acquiring an additional 375,408 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 56,516 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $23,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $2,010,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors own 48.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, CEO Elon Musk purchased 13,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $767.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,379.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.40, for a total value of $658,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,614,506.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,450 shares of company stock valued at $1,773,063. Corporate insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on TSLA. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded Tesla from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Tesla from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on Tesla from $372.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Tesla in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $460.47.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $901.00 on Friday. Tesla Inc has a 12 month low of $176.99 and a 12 month high of $968.99. The firm has a market cap of $163.39 billion, a PE ratio of -177.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $625.82 and a 200-day moving average of $374.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.34. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 13.07% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tesla Inc will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

