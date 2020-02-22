Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by ETRADE Capital Management LLC

ETRADE Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,003 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 431 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,711 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $185,000. Regent Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,793 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. 48.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $600.00 target price on shares of Tesla and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $360.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $460.47.

In related news, CEO Elon Musk bought 13,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $767.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,379.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.99, for a total transaction of $56,848.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,166,616.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,450 shares of company stock valued at $1,773,063 in the last three months. Insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Tesla stock opened at $901.00 on Friday. Tesla Inc has a 12-month low of $176.99 and a 12-month high of $968.99. The company has a market capitalization of $163.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -177.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $625.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $374.14.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. Tesla had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 13.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. Analysts forecast that Tesla Inc will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

