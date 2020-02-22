Tether (USDT) Reaches Market Cap of $4.65 Billion

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. One Tether token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00010348 BTC on popular exchanges including IDAX, UEX, HitBTC and Upbit. Tether has a market cap of $4.65 billion and approximately $43.39 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Tether has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Tether alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002852 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $280.52 or 0.02896959 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.95 or 0.00226680 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00042893 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000731 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00142445 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Tether

Tether was first traded on June 10th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 4,776,930,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,642,367,414 tokens. The official website for Tether is tether.to. Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tether

Tether can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Sistemkoin, Exmo, IDAX, Bittrex, ABCC, HitBTC, UEX, BtcTurk, EXX, ChaoEX, Instant Bitex, Binance, MBAex, TOPBTC, B2BX, Bitfinex, ZB.COM, Kraken, Poloniex, LBank, BigONE, Trade By Trade, TDAX, OKEx, QBTC, CoinEx, CoinBene, DigiFinex, Bibox, Gate.io, BitForex, Iquant, Cobinhood, BTC-Alpha, Coinut, DragonEX, Huobi, C2CX, Kryptono, CoinTiger, OOOBTC, Upbit, BitMart, FCoin, IDCM, Kucoin and Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tether using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tether Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tether and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.