Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $86.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TTEK. Maxim Group lifted their price target on Tetra Tech from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Cfra cut Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.

In related news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total transaction of $36,545.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,783 shares in the company, valued at $1,271,190.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.43, for a total value of $1,398,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,679,039.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 136,994 shares of company stock valued at $12,575,763. 1.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTEK. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 37,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTEK stock traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $97.46. The company had a trading volume of 228,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,349. Tetra Tech has a 12 month low of $57.25 and a 12 month high of $99.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.15. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.98.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 5.14%. The business had revenue of $614.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.07 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tetra Tech will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.93%.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

