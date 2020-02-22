Tezos (XTZ) Price Tops $3.33 on Top Exchanges

Tezos (CURRENCY:XTZ) traded down 8.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 22nd. One Tezos coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.33 or 0.00034473 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tezos has a total market cap of $2.33 billion and approximately $212.37 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Tezos has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dimension Chain (EON) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002973 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005064 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

About Tezos

Tezos uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2017. Tezos’ total supply is 701,593,794 coins. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com. The Reddit community for Tezos is /r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official message board is www.tezos.ch. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tez0s and its Facebook page is accessible here.

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini.

