Thar Token (THAR) Price Tops $0.0436

Thar Token (CURRENCY:THAR) traded down 39.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 22nd. Thar Token has a market cap of $33,402.00 and approximately $61.00 worth of Thar Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Thar Token has traded down 42.8% against the US dollar. One Thar Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0436 or 0.00000453 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and Instant Bitex.



Thar Token Token Profile

Thar Token (THAR) is a token. Thar Token’s total supply is 900,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 765,247 tokens. Thar Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Thar Token is thartoken.com. The official message board for Thar Token is medium.com/@thartoken.

Thar Token Token Trading

Thar Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Instant Bitex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thar Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thar Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thar Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

