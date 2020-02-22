The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) Shares Acquired by AustralianSuper Pty Ltd

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,041,410 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 219,885 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $112,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Price Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Larry M. Mark sold 90,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total transaction of $4,959,574.77. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 93,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,134,526.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 12,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $752,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 177,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,655,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 190,643 shares of company stock valued at $10,640,599 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.28.

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $60.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $257.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.58 and a 200 day moving average of $54.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.76. The Coca-Cola Co has a one year low of $44.42 and a one year high of $60.13.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 44.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a positive change from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.83%.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

