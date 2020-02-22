The Mission Group (LON:TMG) Earning Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Analysis Finds

News stories about The Mission Group (LON:TMG) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. The Mission Group earned a coverage optimism score of 1.27 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of LON:TMG remained flat at $GBX 104.50 ($1.37) during mid-day trading on Friday. 177,086 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.13 million and a P/E ratio of 10.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 87.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.24. The Mission Group has a 1-year low of GBX 61 ($0.80) and a 1-year high of GBX 105 ($1.38).

Get The Mission Group alerts:

The Mission Group Company Profile

The Mission Group plc provides marketing and advertising related services in the United Kingdom, Asia, and the United States. The company offers marketing communications services for the technology, medical, and automotive sector; public relations services in the areas of science, engineering, and technology; and advertising, media buying, digital marketing, events, and training services.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for The Mission Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mission Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.