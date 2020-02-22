THEKEY Price Reaches $0.0005 on Exchanges (TKY)

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. During the last seven days, THEKEY has traded 19.7% lower against the dollar. THEKEY has a market capitalization of $2.86 million and $9,135.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One THEKEY token can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, Switcheo Network, Bit-Z and Coinrail.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get THEKEY alerts:

Red Pulse (RPX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000098 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001124 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About THEKEY

THEKEY (CRYPTO:TKY) is a token. Its genesis date was October 29th, 2017. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,700,972,902 tokens. THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. THEKEY’s official website is www.thekey.vip.

THEKEY Token Trading

THEKEY can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, Switcheo Network, LATOKEN, LBank, HitBTC, Bit-Z and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THEKEY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THEKEY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for THEKEY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for THEKEY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.