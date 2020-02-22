Thermal Energy International (CVE:TMG) Earns News Sentiment Rating of 1.27

News coverage about Thermal Energy International (CVE:TMG) has been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Thermal Energy International earned a media sentiment score of 1.27 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of TMG traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$0.12. The company had a trading volume of 385,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,337. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.07. Thermal Energy International has a 1-year low of C$0.06 and a 1-year high of C$0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.29, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $19.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.00.

Thermal Energy International Company Profile

Thermal Energy International Inc engages in the development, engineering, and supply of pollution control products, heat recovery systems, and condensate return solutions in North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its products include GEM steam traps; FLU-ACE, a direct contact condensing heat recovery system that recycles the heat lost through the boiler flue gas exhaust; and DRY-REX, a low temperature biomass drying system.

