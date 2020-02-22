Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Position Reduced by Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,206 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,533 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up 3.7% of Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $38,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,643,905 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,118,461,000 after acquiring an additional 392,227 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 32,131.6% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 262,043 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 261,230 shares during the period. Milestone Resources Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $81,045,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,337,869 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,310,745,000 after buying an additional 224,799 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 28.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 893,555 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $260,266,000 after buying an additional 196,657 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total transaction of $1,465,531.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,188,746.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $334.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $331.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $305.27. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $246.67 and a 52-week high of $342.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 14.47%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 13.61 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, November 8th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $342.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Thermo Fisher Scientific to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $335.20.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

