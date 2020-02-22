Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by AustralianSuper Pty Ltd

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 895,114 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 96,005 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for about 2.5% of AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned about 0.22% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $290,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bainco International Investors raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 23,142 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,713,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 378,203 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $122,867,000 after buying an additional 9,191 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,776 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $983,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,523 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $331.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $365.00 price target (up from $330.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.20.

NYSE:TMO opened at $334.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $136.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $331.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $305.27. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $246.67 and a 1-year high of $342.26.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, November 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total value of $1,465,531.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,188,746.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

