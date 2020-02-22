Theta Fuel Trading 15.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 22nd. Over the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 15.7% lower against the dollar. Theta Fuel has a total market cap of $12.50 million and approximately $392,101.00 worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io and Upbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00008743 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00011407 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002819 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001557 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000085 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000617 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2018. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,838,301,572 coins. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

Theta Fuel can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

