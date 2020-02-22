THETA Hits One Day Volume of $6.41 Million (THETA)

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. THETA has a market capitalization of $113.37 million and approximately $6.41 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One THETA token can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00001343 BTC on exchanges including Bithumb, WazirX, DDEX and OKEx. During the last week, THETA has traded down 13.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00046891 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.77 or 0.00492632 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $642.12 or 0.06621753 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00059368 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00027672 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005091 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003364 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010298 BTC.

THETA Profile

THETA is a token. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 870,502,690 tokens. The official website for THETA is www.thetatoken.org. THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken. The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

THETA Token Trading

THETA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbit, Upbit, Fatbtc, DDEX, Hotbit, Gate.io, WazirX, OKEx, Bithumb, Binance, Huobi and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

