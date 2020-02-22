THORChain Price Tops $0.11 on Exchanges (RUNE)

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 22nd. One THORChain token can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00001142 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance DEX and Bilaxy. THORChain has a total market capitalization of $15.18 million and $776,901.00 worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, THORChain has traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get THORChain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002854 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $282.72 or 0.02918566 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010342 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00229517 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00042616 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000717 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00142639 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002874 BTC.

THORChain Profile

THORChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 137,357,277 tokens. The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain. THORChain’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for THORChain is thorchain.org. The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

THORChain Token Trading

THORChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THORChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THORChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for THORChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for THORChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.