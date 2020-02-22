Tierion Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.54 Million (TNT)

Tierion (CURRENCY:TNT) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. Tierion has a market cap of $23.43 million and approximately $1.54 million worth of Tierion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tierion token can currently be bought for about $0.0547 or 0.00000565 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Liqui, Binance, Gate.io and Huobi. Over the last seven days, Tierion has traded down 19.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002858 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $280.63 or 0.02900079 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010357 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00228987 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00042423 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000717 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00142712 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002823 BTC.

Tierion Profile

Tierion’s launch date was July 17th, 2017. Tierion’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,481,269 tokens. The Reddit community for Tierion is /r/tierion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tierion’s official website is tierion.com. Tierion’s official Twitter account is @tierion and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tierion

Tierion can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Huobi, Gate.io, Binance and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tierion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tierion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tierion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

