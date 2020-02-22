TigerCash (TCH) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $9.82 Million

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded down 8.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. Over the last seven days, TigerCash has traded down 13.7% against the US dollar. TigerCash has a total market cap of $127,847.00 and $9.82 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TigerCash token can currently be purchased for about $0.0126 or 0.00000130 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Mixin (XIN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $260.48 or 0.02691659 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009339 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About TigerCash

TigerCash (CRYPTO:TCH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2017. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,138,487 tokens. TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. TigerCash’s official message board is medium.com/cointiger. TigerCash’s official website is www.cointiger.com.

Buying and Selling TigerCash

TigerCash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TigerCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TigerCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

