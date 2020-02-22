Titan Coin Trading Up 333.7% Over Last 7 Days (TTN)

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded 127.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. One Titan Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0042 or 0.00000044 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Escodex, SouthXchange and Novaexchange. Over the last week, Titan Coin has traded 333.7% higher against the dollar. Titan Coin has a market capitalization of $3.79 million and approximately $51,176.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003344 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000428 BTC.

999 (999) traded up 2,567.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000158 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000097 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Titan Coin Profile

TTN is a coin. Its launch date was June 21st, 2019. Titan Coin’s total supply is 897,595,878 coins and its circulating supply is 897,595,848 coins. Titan Coin’s official website is titanprojects.co. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject. Titan Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@titanprojectsco.

Buying and Selling Titan Coin

Titan Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Escodex and Novaexchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Titan Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Titan Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

