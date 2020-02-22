TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) Shares Acquired by Bainco International Investors

Bainco International Investors lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,305 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,869 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies accounts for approximately 1.4% of Bainco International Investors’ portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Bainco International Investors’ holdings in TJX Companies were worth $10,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 697,958 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $42,617,000 after acquiring an additional 13,535 shares during the period. NewFocus Financial Group LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 29,204 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,783,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in TJX Companies by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 490,168 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $29,930,000 after buying an additional 49,142 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 15,730 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 3,289 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 100.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 49,601 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,028,000 after buying an additional 6,774,428 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

TJX stock opened at $63.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.67. TJX Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $49.05 and a 12 month high of $64.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.31 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 57.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.60%.

TJX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Nomura initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.14.

In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 74,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total transaction of $4,496,564.10. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 330,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,022,613.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 127,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $7,686,132.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 575,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,776,827.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

