TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) Shares Bought by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 697,958 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 13,535 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.06% of TJX Companies worth $42,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 4,717 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 2.3% in the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 7,534 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.6% in the third quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 28,678 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,599,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.8% in the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 9,886 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 5,062 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 127,296 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $7,686,132.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 575,966 shares in the company, valued at $34,776,827.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 74,262 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total transaction of $4,496,564.10. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 330,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,022,613.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TJX shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Nomura began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “positive” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.14.

TJX Companies stock opened at $63.31 on Friday. TJX Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $49.05 and a 12-month high of $64.30. The stock has a market cap of $76.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 57.63%. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.60%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

